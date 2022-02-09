Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,023. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

