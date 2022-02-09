K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.10 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €17.10 ($19.66) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SDF. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.54) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.54) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.37) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.00 ($17.24).

ETR:SDF opened at €19.06 ($21.91) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.03 ($9.23) and a 12 month high of €18.97 ($21.80). The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.36 and its 200-day moving average is €14.40.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

