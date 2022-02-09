L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $218.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

