La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.44

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.80. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 82,242 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
