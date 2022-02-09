La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.44

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.80. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 82,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

