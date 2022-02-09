Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 25,534 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 367.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. 182,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

