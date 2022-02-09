Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,226 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $159.77. The stock had a trading volume of 80,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

