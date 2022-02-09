Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $19.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 971,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,195,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

