Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.52. 800,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,455,262. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

