Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 308.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

