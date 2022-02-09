Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 177.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.