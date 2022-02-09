Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Latch has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $44,244,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $57,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $35,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $26,999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $931,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

