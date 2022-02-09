Lear (NYSE:LEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS.

NYSE:LEA traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.24. 9,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,280. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Lear alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.