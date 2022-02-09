LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.22.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingTree by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

