Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Achieves $960,853.97

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $960,853.97 and $262.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,162.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.51 or 0.07260647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00315001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.78 or 0.00782961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015381 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00077538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.00415801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.