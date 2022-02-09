LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Trading Up 0.4%

LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.