Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.80. 273,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 210,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock has a market cap of $17.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Libbey stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Libbey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

