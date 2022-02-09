Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $197,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

NYSE LNC opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

