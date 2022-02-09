Lion Point Capital LP Has $22.26 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lion Point Capital LP cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for about 4.2% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $11,449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

