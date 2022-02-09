Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

LQDA opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

