Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $573.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

