Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $722.89 million and $5.46 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

