Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

LTHM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

