Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.68.

LMT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.69. 37,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,365. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

