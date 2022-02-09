London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,959 ($121.15) to GBX 9,050 ($122.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £110 ($148.75) to GBX 9,500 ($128.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($135.23) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.29) to GBX 9,300 ($125.76) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($139.28) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($123.46).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,108 ($96.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.62 billion and a PE ratio of 69.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,040.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,389.12. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,502 ($87.92) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($135.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.33) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($451,656.52). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.82) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,985.80).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.