London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($139.28) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £110 ($148.75) to GBX 9,500 ($128.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($120.22) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.29) to GBX 9,300 ($125.76) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($135.23) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($123.46).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,138 ($96.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,040.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,389.12. The company has a market cap of £39.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.92) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($135.36).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.82) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,985.80). Also, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.33) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($451,656.52).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

