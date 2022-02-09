Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 35,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,700,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,354,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 686,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.