Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

BX stock opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.