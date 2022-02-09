Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 17.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 67,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

