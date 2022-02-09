Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

