Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 48,797.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 238,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $389.88 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $298.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.88 and a 200-day moving average of $358.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

