Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 355 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,343,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,434,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.28. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.21. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

