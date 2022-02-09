Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $61,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

LOW stock opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

