LXI REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LXI)

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LXI opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.36. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 120.20 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.60 ($2.10).

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

