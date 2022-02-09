LXI REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LXI)

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LXI opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.36. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 120.20 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.60 ($2.10).
About LXI REIT
