Macerich (MAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

