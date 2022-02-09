Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 499 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $257,387,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $216,391,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

