Mackay Shields LLC Sells 176 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,535,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.50 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

