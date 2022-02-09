Mackay Shields LLC Sells 672 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

