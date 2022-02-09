Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 35,800 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.57.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.