Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,249,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $419.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.30 and a 200-day moving average of $418.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

