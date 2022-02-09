Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.