Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:MSGE opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.