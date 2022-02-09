Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.88 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Maker has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $52.88 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,204.26 or 0.05025891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107814 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

