Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of MNDT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 309,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.
In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mandiant
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandiant (MNDT)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.