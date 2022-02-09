Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of MNDT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 309,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Get Mandiant alerts:

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.