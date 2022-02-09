ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,447,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,061,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,573,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

