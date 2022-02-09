Marathon Capital Management Buys New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth $266,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in YETI by 1.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth $153,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

