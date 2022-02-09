Marathon Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.