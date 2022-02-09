Marathon Capital Management Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 130,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 72,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 155.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

