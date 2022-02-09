Marathon Capital Management Makes New $378,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $401.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.