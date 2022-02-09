Marathon Capital Management Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $470.64 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $574.25 and a 200-day moving average of $605.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

