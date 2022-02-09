Marathon Capital Management Takes $221,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

